Tributes have been paid to a man who died trying to save his twin girls after their pram rolled onto train tracks in Sydney, Australia. Anand Runwal, 40, died alongside one of the two-year-old twins at Carlton Station near Kogarah in the city.

Mr Runwal, who moved to Australia from India following a job offer last year with his wife and two children, rushed onto the tracks after the pram rolled as the couple got out of the lift on the platform on Sunday (July 21). The other twin miraculously survived and was taken to hospital with her mother, Poonam Runwal. Both have now been discharged.

The family were captured on CCTV arriving at the station looking relaxed and happy just moments before the tragedy. They got into the lift down to the platform at about 12.25pm on that fateful day.

NSW Police Superintendent Paul Dunstan said it appeared the parents' hands came off the pram for "a short second" after they got out of the lift on the platform. He said the father jumped onto the tracks to try to save his children in an "incredibly brave and heroic act".

But a train which was not stopping at the station went by, killing the father and one of the children.﻿ The other child was rescued as soon as police arrived at the scene.

Anand Runwal, 40, died alongside one of the two-year-old twins at Carlton Station near Kogarah in the city. | Facebook

According to eyewitnesses, the hero dad jumped down “to try and grab the children and the pram and as he’s gone to lift up onto the platform, the train has just come.” Bystander Lauren Langelaar told 9 News: "I was lying on the platform screaming out the husband's name. I could only hear one kid crying, not two."

Floral tributes have since been left at the station. One message read: “Hero dad, angel baby”. On social media, a school friend of Mr Runwal posted on Facebook about his death.

Sreyas Gopalakrishnan Thottarath wrote: "Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news of the untimely passing of Anand Runwal From 1999 Batch) and his daughter. Our deepest condolences go out to their family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time..”

NSW Premier Chris Minns, who lives nearby, called it a "terrible, terrible tragedy".

Non-profit organisation Harman Foundation wrote: “We at the Harman Foundation extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the heroic father and daughter who tragically lost their lives at Carlton Station. This devastating incident has left our community in mourning, and our hearts go out to all those affected by this unimaginable loss.

