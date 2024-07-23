Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 60-year-old man died after being pulled from the water at a ferry terminal. A massive emergency services operation was launched at about 7.30am on Tuesday near the Cairnryan terminal, near Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway.

The port employee, who worked for Stena Line ferries, was pulled from the water and taken to hospital but could not be saved. It was understood he entered the water from the shore, and the Health and Safety Executive was notified.

Stena Line apologised to customers for delays due to a “medical emergency” on the Belfast-Cairnryan route, and paid tribute to the man.

An air ambulance was sent by Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), as well as two other ambulances, along with the coastguard, police, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “Stena Line can confirm that an incident occurred at approximately 7.15am when a port employee entered the water at Loch Ryan Port from the shore. The man was recovered from the water and emergency services attended the scene. Police Scotland have since confirmed that our colleague has sadly passed away.

A 60-year-old man died after being pulled from the water at Cairnryan terminal, near Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of our colleague. We are supporting our staff at this upsetting time.

“The circumstances are currently being investigated by the authorities and Stena Line is co-operating fully with the investigation. Today’s 3.30pm sailing from Belfast has been cancelled and all other sailings on the route will be subject to delay.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30am on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a man in the water at Belfast Way, Cairnryan.