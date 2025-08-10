Honeybourne fire: 'Serious' and 'major' blaze at Four Shires Industrial Estate shutting road - residents warned to keep windows and doors shut
The fire has erupted in Honeybourne, a village in Worcestershire. A user wrote on X this morning: “There is a serious, major fire in #Honeybourne at Four Shires Industrial Estate.
“The road is shut from the Gate Inn to Weston Sub Edge Please stay away and keep all windows and doors shut. I'm seeking advice from our PC”.
The user attached pictures which show huge amounts of smoke billowing in to the sky. More to follow.
