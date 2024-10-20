Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planning your holidays wisely around bank holidays in 2025 can allow you to stretch your annual leave and enjoy more extended breaks.

By strategically booking days off, you could turn 28 days of annual leave into a whopping 58 days off – perfect for either jet-setting or relaxing at home so you can take your mind off work.

Here’s how you can make the most of your time off next year:

New Year (January 2025)

The New Year bank holiday falls on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. By booking Thursday and Friday (January 2 and 3), you can enjoy a five-day break from Wednesday to Sunday.

For a longer holiday, consider booking Monday and Tuesday, December 30 and 31, 2024. This way, you'll have nine days off from Saturday, December 28, through Sunday, January 5.

And if you're willing to dip into your 2024 annual leave allowance, you could also take December 23, 24, and 27, giving you a whopping 16 days off, from December 21 through January 5.

Easter (April 2025)

Easter is a great opportunity to extend your break. The Easter bank holidays fall on Good Friday (April 18) and Easter Monday (April 21).

For 10 days off: Book April 14–17, the Monday to Thursday before Easter. This gives you a break from Saturday, April 12, through Sunday, April 21.

Book April 14–17, the Monday to Thursday before Easter. This gives you a break from Saturday, April 12, through Sunday, April 21. For 16 days off: Take the four days after Easter as well (April 22–25). With the weekends, you'll be off from April 12 through April 27.

May Bank Holidays

May has two bank holidays, one on Monday, May 5, and another on Monday, May 26. Here's how to maximise your leave:

For nine days off: Book the four days after either bank holiday (May 6–9 or May 27–30). This will give you a break from Saturday, May 3, to Sunday, May 11, or from Saturday, May 24, to Sunday, June 1.

August Bank Holiday

The August bank holiday falls on Monday, August 25. By booking Tuesday to Friday (August 26–29), you can enjoy nine days off in total, from Saturday, August 23, to Sunday, August 31.

Christmas (December 2025)

Christmas in 2025 is a great chance to wind down with a long break.

For nine days off: Book December 22, 23, and 24. This gives you a break from Saturday, December 20, to Monday, December 29.

Book December 22, 23, and 24. This gives you a break from Saturday, December 20, to Monday, December 29. For 11 days off: Add December 29, 30, and 31, and January 2 (no need to book January 1, as it's a bank holiday). This gives you time off from December 20 through January 5.

Add December 29, 30, and 31, and January 2 (no need to book January 1, as it's a bank holiday). This gives you time off from December 20 through January 5. For 16 days off: Book all seven days between December 22 and January 2, and enjoy a long stretch of time off from December 20, 2025, through January 5, 2026.