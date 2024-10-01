Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Restrictions on dogs at a number of popular beaches along the UK’s coast will now be lifted.

Seasonal restrictions came into effect from May 1 and remained in force for five months until the end of September, preventing dogs from being allowed on UK beaches. The rules surrounding dogs on UK beaches will change from today (Tuesday 1 October).

From this point until April 30, which in 2025 falls on a Wednesday, dogs will be able to explore the majority of UK beaches unrestricted. Local signage is typically in place at beaches outlining where and when any restrictions are in place.

Thousands of people have joined calls for a change to rules banning dogs from beaches for five months of the year. About 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for the ban to be lifted a month earlier, from 1 September, when the peak holiday season ends.

The petition, started by Dorset Dogs, which runs pet food banks in the county, says: "After the busy summer tourist season, the beaches become quiet, and there is no reason to continue banning dogs when few people are using them. Allowing dogs on beaches from 1 September would provide much-needed space for dog owners, who have faced increasing restrictions, especially as dog ownership has surged since 2020."

BCP's leisure councillor Richard Herrett said: "These restrictions only cover certain areas of our seafront and relate directly to the Blue Flag or Seaside Award status many of our beaches boast. The period during which the restrictions are in place is set by Keep Britain Tidy, who administer the awards.

"We are rightly proud of our Blue Flags, which recognise that we have one of the world's outstanding coastal resorts and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline. We know dog owners still want to enjoy walks on our beaches during these months, which is why half of our beaches remain accessible to all throughout the summer.”

Mr Herrett added: "But not every visitor to our seafront loves dogs. Having some spaces where people know they won’t have dogs near, or that they will be on leads, provides the right balance and ensures our seafront remains accessible to all."