Councillors are threatening to ban dogs from popular UK beaches over fears that they are causing coastal erosion.

Walkers, including humans and dogs, have been blamed for damaging sea defences along a stretch of coast in west Norfolk. Dogs, in particular, have come under fire for digging up a shingle ridge on a seven-mile beach between the villages of Hunstanton and Snettisham in Norfolk.

The ridge protects thousands of homes between the settlements from flooding - but the animals have been digging it up, leaving the properties at risk. Environment Agency (EA) officials have urged local authorities to restrict access along the coastal hotspot in order to protect the shoreline from tidal surges.

The EA has also been keeping a close eye on property owners in nearby Heacham over concerns they are digging into the shingle ridge to get a better view across the Wash, the Eastern Daily Press reported. EA officials and West Norfolk councillors recently met for talks on the future of the beach.

Councillors are threatening to ban dogs from popular UK beaches over fears that they are causing coastal erosion. (Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press) | Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Some are opting for the decision of banning walkers in a move to further protect the ridge. Sandra Squire, the council's cabinet member for environment and coastal, said: "We need to encourage people to avoid walking and damaging the shingle ridge. This should also include dogs as people often allow their dogs to dig into the [ridge]. This is also damaging - and people need to be responsible for their own actions."

It comes as dog bans on beaches are being reviewed with residents asked if the ban should be lifted. In Portsmouth, there is currently a 24-hour seasonal exclusion zone between Southsea Castle and the Royal Marine Yomper statue, and at the Hotwalls section of the beach which means dogs are banned from the beach itself between April 30 to September 30.

But now, following a large volume of feedback from the public, changes are being considered from next year over whether to allow dogs on the entire beach all year round, but only during strict time periods during the bathing season - for example early mornings or later in the evenings.

Meanwhile, people are being asked in Lincolnshire whether a ban on dogs on some beaches should be extended. It includes the popular beaches of Mablethorpe, Skegness, and Sutton on Sea.

The council said the ban, which is due to expire in November, was an important factor in keeping beaches clean. Residents have been invited to take part in a consultation, which closes on 30 September.