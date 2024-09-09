UK beaches: Dog ban lifted on popular beaches in Cornwall as summer draws to a close - see full list
Cornwall Council enforced summertime restrictions at a large number of beaches this summer. The restrictions were in place on beaches that hold Blue Flag or Seaside Award status.
You are now free to walk your dog on the majority of those beaches without the threat of receiving a Public Spaces Protection Order fine. However, other privately owned beaches may have their own local restrictions in force.
Dogs were banned from specific Cornwall beaches from 10am to 6pm including at Carbis Bay beach and Sennen beach. On most of the beaches around Cornwall, the ban was in force from 1 July to 31 August.
Blue Flag and Seaside Award beaches have longer restrictions due to the requirements of the award status. In addition, there are three protected wildlife areas in the Hayle area that are subject to individual restrictions.
Listed below are the beaches where a dog ban was put in place on July 1 but lifted on August 31. You are now able to walk your dog on the beaches listed below.
- Cadgwith Cove
- Castle Beach, Falmouth
- Cawsand Beach, Cawsand
- Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes
- Church Cove, Gunwalloe
- Harveys Towans - Godrevy Point, Hayle
- Hoodny Beach, Portwrinkle
- Housel Bay, The Lizard
- Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard
- Kynance Cove, The Lizard
- Maenporth Beach, Falmouth
- Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
- Wherry Town to Battery Rocks
- Longrock level crossing to Marazion
- Perranuthnoe
- Poldhu Beach, Mullion
- Polruan Beach and any slope or staircase leading to the beaches. Also promenade
- Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion
- Porth Beach
- Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno
- Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan
- Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives
- Porthleven West, Porthleven
- Porthpean Beach, St Austell
- Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey
- Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath
- Portwrinkle Harbour
- Praa Sands Beach
- Readymoney Cove, Fowey
- St George’s Well, Padstow
- St Ives Harbour Beach
- Summer’s Beach, St Mawes
- Swanpool Beach, Falmouth
- Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho
- Tunnel Beach, Falmouth
