The summer dog beach ban has now been lifted on popular Cornwall beaches.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cornwall Council enforced summertime restrictions at a large number of beaches this summer. The restrictions were in place on beaches that hold Blue Flag or Seaside Award status.

You are now free to walk your dog on the majority of those beaches without the threat of receiving a Public Spaces Protection Order fine. However, other privately owned beaches may have their own local restrictions in force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs were banned from specific Cornwall beaches from 10am to 6pm including at Carbis Bay beach and Sennen beach. On most of the beaches around Cornwall, the ban was in force from 1 July to 31 August.

The summer dog beach ban has now been lifted on popular Cornwall beaches. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Blue Flag and Seaside Award beaches have longer restrictions due to the requirements of the award status. In addition, there are three protected wildlife areas in the Hayle area that are subject to individual restrictions.

Listed below are the beaches where a dog ban was put in place on July 1 but lifted on August 31. You are now able to walk your dog on the beaches listed below.

Cadgwith Cove

Castle Beach, Falmouth

Cawsand Beach, Cawsand

Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

Church Cove, Gunwalloe

Harveys Towans - Godrevy Point, Hayle

Hoodny Beach, Portwrinkle

Housel Bay, The Lizard

Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard

Kynance Cove, The Lizard

Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

Longrock level crossing to Marazion

Perranuthnoe

Poldhu Beach, Mullion

Polruan Beach and any slope or staircase leading to the beaches. Also promenade

Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

Porth Beach

Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno

Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

Porthleven West, Porthleven

Porthpean Beach, St Austell

Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath

Portwrinkle Harbour

Praa Sands Beach

Readymoney Cove, Fowey

St George’s Well, Padstow

St Ives Harbour Beach

Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

Tunnel Beach, Falmouth