A filmmaker and photographer from Cornwall has captured the “incredible” moment a “giant” Bluefin Tuna swims underneath paddleboarders.

Sam Breeze from Cornwall captured the video of the “tremendous predator” swimming underneath the paddleboarders off one of the most popular beaches in the county, Porthcurno Beach. The video shows the Tuna swimming underneath the two paddelboarders who seem to be none the wiser.

Wild Seas Fishing, an online tackle shop owned by three anglers from Cornwall, posted the video shot by Sam on Instagram with the caption: “These paddle boarders don’t realise that a Giant Bluefin Tuna cruises underneath them just a stones throw away from a popular tourist beach in Cornwall, UK. Would you be scared?.

A filmmaker and photographer from Cornwall has captured the “incredible” moment a “giant” Bluefin Tuna swims underneath paddleboarders. (Photo: Sam Breeze/Wild Seas Fishing) | Sam Breeze/Wild Seas Fishing

“The sheer beauty, elegance yet power and dominance in this video to us captures perfectly the mighty Bluefin Tuna!”. The video was also shared on the Wild Seas Facebook page with many users commenting in awe of the video.

One user wrote: “Stunning stuff. Love that the paddle boarders had no idea. Amazing how close to shore they go”.

A second user wrote: “That’s epic”. While a third said: “Unreal man hope it becomes a common sight, and still protected”.

The World Wide Fund for Nature describes the Bluefin Tuna as “tremendous predators” due to the fact that “from the moment they hatch they seek out schools of fish like herring, mackerel, and even eels.” The organisation adds: “They hunt by sight and have the sharpest vision of any bony fish. Most catches of the Atlantic bluefin tuna are taken from the Mediterranean Sea, which is the most important bluefin tuna fishery in the world.”

Bluefin Tuna are the largest tunas and can live up to 40 years. They migrate across all oceans and can dive deeper than 3,000 feet. According to Padstow Sealife Safaris, Bluefin Tuna are seen around Cornwall's coastline during warmer months but migrate to warmer seas during winter and usually are seen near deeper sections of water.