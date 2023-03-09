The delays would primarily affect the high-speed railway between Birmingham and Crewe, and between Crewe and Manchester.

Delays to some sections of HS2 to save money are expected to be be announced shortly by the government.

The HS2 is a planned high-speed rail link between London, the Midlands and the north of England. The route, which could eventually connect eight of Britain’s 10 largest cities, would also join with existing routes into the north-east and Scotland. Those behind the scheme say it will connect more than 30 million Britons via fast public transport, allowing “rebalancing” of the country’s economy beyond London and creating 22,000 jobs during the construction phase.

The BBC says it understands the delays would primarily affect the high-speed railway between Birmingham and Crewe, and between Crewe and Manchester.

Conservative MP Simon Clarke said: “This would be a sensible decision." The former chief secretary to the Treasury added: “Having observed HS2’s progress as chief secretary, I have serious doubts as to value for money and cost control.”

An early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like.

HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston recently said the impact on the project from inflation has been “significant”, adding to the cost of building materials, labour, fuel and energy.

“We’re looking at the timing of the project, the phasing of the project, we’re looking at where we can use our supply chain to secure a lot of those things that are costing us more through inflation,” he told the BBC.

In October last year, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the forecast for when HS2’s phases would be complete remained within planned ranges. That involved phase one – connecting London with Birmingham – opening between 2029 and 2033.

Mr Harper said phase 2a – extending the line from Birmingham to Crewe – was “on track” to be completed between 2030 and 2034. The date range for the western leg of phase 2b – connecting Crewe with Manchester – remained between 2035 and 2041, the Cabinet minister added.

HS2 has been dogged by issues with its ballooning budget. The budget for the whole project was set at £55.7 billion in 2015, but the target cost for phase one alone had spiralled to £40.3 billion by 2019. A planned extension to Leeds was shelved in November 2021.

