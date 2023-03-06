Passengers of TransPennine Express, which runs trains across Northern England, have suffered widespread delays and cancellations over the past year

Local leaders have hit out at government for inaction on the north of England’s ailing transport system, which they say is limiting the “life chances of our people”.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper says he has hauled the boss of struggling train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) - which runs trains across northern England and into Scotland - in for a “frank conversation”, after its passengers suffered widespread delays and cancellations over the past year.

Analysis by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority found a total of 23,153 services will be cancelled by the FirstGroup-owned company this year if the current rate continues.

Mr Harper addressed frustrated local leaders on Monday (6 March) at the Transport for the North conference – which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs – in Newcastle.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told attendees: “We are sending one clear message back down the M6 and the West Coast Main Line to London – and Westminster in particular – that the days of treating the north of England as second class citizens when it comes to transport are over.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says Westminster has been treating the North "like second class citizens when it comes to transport” (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“When the response comes to that call it is to be debated, but I think it’s not going away, and any government of any colour is going to eventually have to answer it,” he said.

Jamie Driscoll, mayor of the North of Tyne, said London’s Tube network is “cross-subsidising their franchised bus network”, enabling people to “get around that city” without owning a car.

“Until we get that equivalent total transport network for not just the North East, but across the North, then we’re always going to find it difficult,” he continued. “It’s always going to limit the life chances of our people. It’s going to make it harder for us to lever investment.”

The Department for Transport will examine a recovery plan produced by TPE, whose current contract expires in May.

Mr Harper told the PA news agency: “The rail minister and I are looking very closely at the level of performance and we’ll have to make a decision about that in due course, but my guiding light will be about the services that get delivered for passengers.

“That’s what my job is about. It’s about focusing on the passenger and their experience, and that’s a message we’ve delivered clearly to those that run TransPennine Express,” he said.

But West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin urged the Government to “get a grip” of TPE, and said it would be “unthinkable” to hand the company a long-term contract renewal.

“A fully functioning public transport network is crucial to our plans to boost the economy, achieve our climate ambitions and provide people with the opportunity to get on in life,” she said. “Without action people will lose jobs, our youngsters will miss vital opportunities and the northern economy will go off the rails.”

Meanwhile, a TPE spokesperson pointed fingers at train drivers’ union Aslef, and said the company has been badly affected by train drivers no longer volunteering to work paid overtime shifts. The operator said it was “deeply disappointing” that Aslef rejected an offer of “almost £500 per shift” without putting it to a vote of members.