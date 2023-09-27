The dogs' owner has been tirelessly searching for her precious pooches who disappeared after being let out of their home

Leaflets, social media and even drones have failed to turn up two missing huskies after they disappeared a month ago.

Mum Vee Nenna Ryan has been tirelessly searching for her precious pooches who disappeared after being let out of their home in Skeyton, Norfolk, on August 26.

The mother-daughter dog duo, aged nine and five, ran free in the evenings - but have been missing ever since that night. Now, 39-year-old Vee said despite numerous sightings of the pair with strangers, she has been unable to track them down.

"It's been a wild goose chase to find them - we've sent drones out with thermal cameras and handed leaflets to delivery drivers,” the mum-of-four said. "But, upsettingly, we've had no luck."

After posting an appeal on Facebook, Vee and her husband have received messages detailing a number of sightings of the dogs being walked by strangers in the county.

The first witness saw the dogs being walked near Felmingham at midnight, three hours after their disappearance, while another said they were being walked in Catton Park, Norwich, by a lady who referred to them by names they did not respond to. And at Pets at Home in Sprowston, a witness said when a woman accompanying the dogs was overheard enquiring about which chew toys would best suit the breed.

The oldest dog is distinctive - she has white fur with a darker tail from nibbling it. She also has different-coloured eyes - one blue and one brown. Her eyes are hazy from cataracts and she has what Vee describes as a "staffy"-shaped head.

The younger dog has a white face with black markings that span her back and head, travelling down the nose but not surrounding her eyes. The five-year-old also has a scar on her belly from birthing a puppy four months ago.

"I've called every farm within a 15-mile radius but there's just been no sign of them,” Vee went on. "The police will not help with the investigations as the dogs were not forcibly removed from the property. Someone's got them, and that someone must have a neighbour."