What’s the point in having social media if not to look at cute dogs?

The internet can be used for a number of great things - one of which has got to be the sharing of adorable dogs on social media , right?

When it comes to great dog accounts to follow online, TikTok has an abundance to choose from. If you’re not sure where to start, then why not begin with this list.

Here are 10 of the funniest and cutest dog accounts to follow on TikTok.

(Photo: Whataboutbunny)

First off, no list about best dog accounts on TikTok would be complete without Bunny the two year old talking Sheepadoodle, so let’s just kick off this roundup with the obvious.

Now, you might be wondering to yourself - talking dog? Yes, thanks to special buttons implemented by her owner, Bunny’s TikTok account has documented her journey into the world of communication.

(Photo: Life with Klee Kai)

Life With Klee Kai follows the lives of two Alaskan Klee Kai living in London - Skye, a black and white female Alaskan Klee Kai and Copper, a red and white male Alaskan Klee Kai. Alaskan Klee Kai basically look like huskies that are kept in miniature form.

These two have tons of personality between the two of them, and have amassed over 4 million followers on TikTok, 400k subscribers on Youtube and 180k followers on Instagram .

(Photo: Just Being Farley)

Farley is a female blue merle Australian Shepherd who went viral on TikTok last year for being completely obsessed with those springy door stoppers - when her humans built her a wall made up entirely of them, she absolutely lost her mind.

Farley was adopted by her owner Victoria, a 36-year-old engineer, and her partner Todd when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and their TikTok account perfectly captures the crazy adventures that adding a pup to your family can bring.

(Photo: Puppy Songs)

Puppy Songs is a TikTok account which posts original songs that primarily features Leni and Mar Pup, with unforgettable tunes like Spot For My Snoot, Snooze Next to You and Puppy in a Bag.

On occasion, Puppy Songs also stars some guest songs for other TikTok and social media famous pups, but we all know the real stars here are Leni and Mar Pup.

(Photo: Morty the Misfit)

Morty is a special needs Chihuahua guaranteed to melt your heart - one eyed and with a wobbly walk, his dancing and prancing has garnered nearly one million followers on TikTok.

Unfortunately, it seems like Morty had a rough start to life, but now he’s living the dream with a forever family who spoils him every day and loves him to the moon and back.

(Photo: Dexter the Balancing Dog)

Some dogs are smart, some are athletic - and some are really, really good at balancing things on their heads, like Dexter.

There’s not much that Dexter can’t balance on his head: a potato, a pizza, a basketball, an apple, a piece of corn, he’s done it all, and he’s guaranteed to bring a smile to your face whilst doing so.

(Photo: Stevie the Wonderdog)

Stevie took over the internet in 2020 when his puddle dancing went viral - he’s a five year old yellow lab who has Cerebellar Hypoplasia which causes Stevie to have difficulty with his motor control skills, coordination and balance, although it causes him no pain whatsoever.

His infectious energy is sure to pick you up if you’re having a bad day and it’s easy to see how his free-spirited nature brought happiness to so many during lockdown.

(Photo: Bosco and his Big Stick)

Is there anything funnier than a tiny dog trying to carry something massive? Bosco is an adorable dachshund who has a penchant for finding the biggest stick imaginable whilst out on his walks, as documented on his TikTok page.

You’d think a page mostly full of videos of a dachshund carrying giant sticks (let’s be real, branches in some scenarios) would get old quickly, but it really, really doesn’t.

(Photo: Esperborzoi)

Borzoi are a fairly unusual breed of dog that you don’t see very often on social media, and Esper and Ora first began their journey back in the days of Vine, if anyone remembers Vine (anyone?)

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like owning a Borzoi, then you need to check out Esper and Ora’s TikTok account, as their owner Jacob goes through the ins and outs of the breed and their various quirks and oddities.

(Photo: Jack Jack the Collie)

While Border Collies have a reputation for being one of the smartest dog breeds you can come across, Jack Jack’s charms lie in the fact that he isn’t exactly the brightest pup in all the land.