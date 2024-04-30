Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, who murdered his 19-year-old wife at their home in south London, has been jailed for life. Sahil Sharma, 24, of Ash Tree Way, Croydon dialled 999 shortly after 4.15pm on October 29 last year to tell the police that he had killed his wife, Mehak Sharma.

Upon arriving at the address, officers found Mehak unresponsive and she had suffered catastrophic knife injuries to her neck. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene, she was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on October 31 and found the cause of Mehak's death was a stab wound to the neck. Sahil had pleaded guilty to the murder at a previous court hearing on February 8, with no known motivation. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 15 years at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a tragic case that has completely devastated a family. In killing his wife, Sharma has robbed her family of a loving daughter for reasons known only to himself. While I am aware that nothing can bring Mehak Sharma back to them, I hope that the sentencing will bring some closure to her loved ones.”