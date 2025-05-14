Husband and wife John and Kathryn Perkins named as bodies found with gunshot wounds in Exmouth house

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

14th May 2025, 12:48pm
A husband and wife have been named as the two people found dead in a home in a seaside town.

Two bodies were found in a home at 6.30pm on Wednesday last week.

They have now been named as husband and wife, John Perkins, 66, and Kathryn Perkins, 67. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Devon and Cornwall Police say that Kathryn’s death is being treated as suspicious and both fatalities are linked. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Police say that there were two legally held and licensed guns at the home, in Briar Close, Exmouth, Devon, which have been seized.

Devon & Cornwall Police has made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which it says is in accordance with its normal practice for matters relating to firearms licensing.

