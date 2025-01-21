Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On 18 January, TikTok temporarily suspended its services in the United States meaning that Americans could no longer user the app.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video-sharing app was banned over concerns about its links to the Chinese government. Users in America reported the app had been removed from both Apple and Google's US app stores and TikTok.com was not showing videos, in line with the terms of the ban.

However, users were welcomed back online with a notification that said: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early on Sunday (19 January), Trump said he would issue an executive order following his inauguration on Monday to delay enforcement of the divest-or-ban law. And within hours, access to TikTok’s app and webpage began to return for US users. On Monday Trump did in fact sign an executive order to delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days.

While American users were not able to get on TikTok, Brits took at the chance to poke fun at Americans. One user, @kimberleycumberbatch, hilariously posted a video of her saying she can now “eat my beans on toast in peace”. She said: Now that the Americans are gone, I can eat my beans on toast in peace. Nobody’s saying what a weird combo, or what’s the recipe.

“I can just enjoy myself, judgement-free zone. Because at the end of the day, TikTok is now a safe space for us Brits.”

TikToker Fred Asquith also took the chance to make some hilarious videos mocking Americans, with one video garnering over 89,000 likes. He made two videos called ‘Now that the Americans aren’t listening”. In a video called ‘part two’, he poked fun at how Americans say ‘sidewalk’, adding: “Tuna fish mate, tuna fish... as opposed to what? Tuna goat”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred continued: “Gosh it’s freezing out here, it must be 32 degrees. 32 degrees Farenheit.

“When they say Edinberg and you’re like no it’s Edinburgh and they go Edinburrow. And also if they are visiting Edinburrow they’ll be like oh I’m taking a trip to Europe. No it’s not Europe, it’s Scotland mate. Scotland”.

An American user posted on his video saying: “I knew they were making fun of us while we were gone!!”. Other users responded in the comments joining in. One said: “Calling university ‘college’.”