Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last year I ran the Manchester Marathon. Here’s what this weekend’s runners can expect - and what they need to look out for

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First the bad news - it’s still 26.2 miles and for most of us we will feel every step, particularly in the latter stages.

But having run the Manchester Marathon last year, I can tell you the good news - it’s very flat, there’s plenty to look at as you go round to take your mind off running, and the support is tremendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Quick note: From last year’s experience - and runners will know what I mean - I was pleasantly surprised by the relative shortness of the toilet queues around the start. Always puts you in a better mood).

An early good sign was that most people I chatted to on the way or at the start line - everyone’s friendly at marathons - were returners. I seemed to be quite unusual as a first-timer, which gave me a little reassurance that if people are back for more then it couldn’t be that bad. This year’s route is different to last year, although there are large stretches of overlap. Again the start is near Old Trafford and heads towards the city centre but this time there’s no quick loop round Deansgate - the centre itself is saved for the finish. More thoughts on that later.

The Manchester Marathon 2024 and inset, Tom Morton outside Old Trafford football stadium on the way to the start | David Hurst/ManchesterWorld

But that aside, the outline of the route is similar. After the first five miles you’ll find yourself on the long, straight (and to be honest fairly dull) A56, which at various points is Chester Road, or as I always think of it, Washway Road. Last year, at this point as it went through Sale, there were some hardy people out in support - and they were a welcome boost.

Where you first feel the adrenaline of cheering is Altrincham. As you fly - or plod past the golf courses and leafy suburbs or south-west Manchester, prepare yourself for the incline that takes you into Altrincham town centre. As a plodder last year who was never going to be near a PB, I just walked it and felt all the better for saving a little energy - but what really helped was the sheer number of people out in Alty. Whichever event I run in, I’m always amazed, humbled, pleased and more when strangers shout encouragement directly; it’s such a generous thing to do. And I’m very aware I’m not special - people out on the streets will cheer for hundreds of runners. But it never fails to give you a lift, and we are all grateful. The Altrincham support last year was tremendous - pavements packed, lots of noise, sweets being proffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And you can relax into the fact that once you’ve got that hill out of the way, there are no inclines to fear for the rest of the course.

After that it’s a matter of keeping on - until again the boost of Chorlton. By the time I reached it last year - it was past mile 24 on last year’s course - I was flagging but the sight of loads of people with a pint on was actually a spur to remind myself what the prize could be. This year, because of the tweaks, you’ll only have done about 22 miles by the time you’re in the middle of Chorlton but that’s still close enough to start believing.

And after that… the finish. Two observations here. There will be loads more support at the finish this year compared to last year (when we finished in Talbot Road, which runs between the two Old Traffords) and also - I hope - the walk to leave the race complex will be a lot quicker. After finishing last year we were funnelled through the cricket stadium, then along roads back towards the football stadium to get out. But there were so many people - and the exit route crossed roads, necessitating a “traffic light” style taking in turns - that it took forever. I was near people who passed out and needed medical attention, and it wasn’t even that warm. I hope a city centre finish gives more chance to melt away in different directions.

That gripe (which may have been solved) aside, I’d do this race again in a heartbeat. I wish I was there this weekend.