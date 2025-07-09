A former star of Scottish soap opera River City has been accused of rape of one woman and abusive behaviour against three others.

Iain Robertson, who played Stevie O’Hara in the BBC Scotland soap from 2017-2014, faces a total of eight charges in relation to alleged incidents which took place between January 2004 and April 2020, according the Scottish newspaper Daily Record. The 44-year-old actor had his attendance excused during a hearing at Glasgow’s High Court on Wednesday, July 9.

Among the allegations, Robertson, of Carbeth, Stirlingshire, is accused of raping one woman on “various occasions” between 2018 and 2019 in Glasgow’s West End and Southside areas. The alleged victim has also accused him of engaging in abusive and “controlling” behaviour.

Robertson, who also appeared in Grange Hill and Stephen Spielberg’s Band of Brothers miniseries, is said to have told others that the woman in question was “mentally unstable” and allegedly tried to make her “fearful” of contacting authorities over his alleged behaviour.

He faces earlier accusations of breach of the peace and assault against the first woman on the indictment. Robertson has been accused of making derogatory comments towards her as well as pouring the contents of a bottle of wine over her.

Another woman accused the BAFTA-award winning actor of two counts of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour towards her over a three-year period. He allegedly attempted to control where she went, persistently contacted her, sent unwanted gifts to her work and is accused of physically attacking her at properties in Glasgow and Aberdeenshire.

He is also accused of being abusive to the final woman on the indictment, with claims that he was aggressive, physically shoving her, and allegedly engaging in a manipulative manner.

Gary Allan KC, defending, told the court in Glasgow that a special defence of consent had been lodged for one of the charges on his indictment. He said: “A joint minute of agreed evidence has been settled between parties and Mr Robertson pleads not guilty.”

A trial date was set by Lord Arthurson, with Robertson due to stand trial in June 2026 at the High Court in Glasgow. The trial is expected to last six days. Robertson remains on bail.