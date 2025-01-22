Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has died after reportedly being pushed down a London Underground escalator in September.

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10. His family then informed the police that he had been pushed down Waterloo Station’s Jubilee Line escalator at 5.05pm on September 15.

Following his fall, Mr Airlie is believed to have spoken to security at the station. He relayed that he had fallen into a woman described as of south Asian appearance who also fell on the escalator. After disembarking the tube, Mr Airlie is then said to have spoken to a woman on a bus travelling from North Greenwich underground station. She handed him a tissue as he was bleeding from above his left eye.

Police are appealing to these people, as well as anyone else who saw the incident, to come forward. At the time of the incident, Mr Airlie was wearing a black t-shirt and light grey jogging bottoms. On his back was a turquoise and grey Mountain Warehouse rucksack. He was carrying a medium, black suitcase.

Ian Airlie, 48, was found dead at his home in Greenwich on October 10, after reportedly being pushed down the escalator at Waterloo Station on September 15. | Met Police

Detective Inspector Chris Rogers, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mr Airlie’s death is tragic, and his family continue to mourn the loss of a loving son, partner, brother and uncle.

“We are determined to piece together the events, and give Mr Airlie’s family the answers they are searching for. You can assist us by coming forward with any information. However small it may seem to you, this could be the key we need to unlock the investigation.”

The police said the post-mortem examination on October 29 was inconclusive and they await the result of further tests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via 101, or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111 - quoting 01/942310/24.