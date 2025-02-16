Online clothing retailer In The Style is on the brink of collapse, with one of the brand’s collaborators calling in the lawyer’s over a £1m deal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has reportedly brought in the lawyers in a bid to chase money owed to her from the fast-fashion retailer, according to The Sun. The soap star, 32, is said to be considering suing In The Style over tens of thousands of pounds owed to her after signing a £1 million deal with the retailer.

In The Style, founded by Adam Frisby in 2013, has found itself on the brink of administration, as reported by Sky News, after a deteriorating financial performance and racking up losses of £11m. The company has worked with celebrities such as Jacqueline, as well as Stacey Solomon, Dianne Buswell, Alison Hammond and Gemma Collins amongst others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the company has been accused of failing to pay stars their fees, with a source telling The Sun: “Some threatened legal action and managed to get paid some of what they were owed. Others were trying to get money owed to them but now the fear is that if they do go into administration it will become extremely difficult.

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa has reportedly hired lawyers in as bid to recover alleged unpaid fees from online fast-fashion retailer In The Style, which finds itself on the brink of collapse. | Getty Images for the NTA's

“Jacqueline is owed tens of thousands of pounds, certainly a five figure sum, so she’s consulting lawyers over what steps to take. What’s infuriating is they’re still selling clothes online including from Jacqueline’s collection.”

Jacqueline’s collection is still available for sale on the company’s website, with over 350 athleisure items, dresses and top included in the collection. The actress, who signed with In The Style five years ago, launched the “inclusive” collection comprising of sizes 4 to 28, saying: “I want to make ladies feel confident and strong, classy and sexy all at the same time.”

YouTuber Carys Whittaker shared with her followers that In The Style, who she has worked with for four years, had been “purposely withholding payments” relating to her 2024 collection. Influencer Perrie Sian was also understood to have attempted to recover unpaid fees during a legal battle in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In The Style’s financial difficulty comes less than two years after the company was sold to Baaj Capital for just over £1m in 2023 after being forced into a fire sale. The company had once been valued at £100m.