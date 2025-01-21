Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As businesses struggle to maintain a presence on the high street - here are 10 major brands closing stores in January 2025.

The high street continues its decline after seeing thousands of stores shut up shop for good last year. Data released by the Centre of Retail Research revealed 13,479 closures in 2024, the equivalent of 37 per day.

After entering insolvency, popular chains including Ted Baker, Homebase and Carpetright closed with data showing more than half of all stores closed due to retailers undergoing some form of insolvency proceedings - a total of 7,537.

‘Cost cutting measures’ saw another 5,942 shops close with retail giants Boots and budget shop Shoe Zone among companies cutting store numbers. However, the Centre for Retail Research believes the worst is yet to come this year.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, Director of the Centre for Retail Research, said: "Whilst the results for 2024 show that although the outcomes for store closures overall were not as poor as in either 2020 or 2022, they are still disconcerting, with worse set to come in 2025."

They estimate an increased number of stores are set to close in the next 12 months - predicting around 17,350 will go. Now, only three weeks into the new year we are already seeing stores leaving the high street.

As businesses struggle to maintain a presence on the high street - 10 major brands have closed stores in January 2025 | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Major brand store closures in January 2025

Matalan: On January 4, Matalan on Stadium Way in Chester closed, although a spokesperson confirmed this was due to the landlord wanting to "redevelop" the site.

Greggs: Also on January 4, the popular bakery chain closed Coventry’s Foleshill Road branch. A spokesperson said the closure is not indicative of a wider strategy to close more branches.

The Entertainer: The toy store closed its Cameron Toll shopping centre in Edinburgh on January 4 also.

Deichmann: Footwear chain, Deichmann, closed its Commercial Street store in Newport, Wales on January 11 having been in the town for 17 years.

Starbucks: Two of the famous Seattle coffee brand’s stores have closed this month with Starbucks in Dumfries High Street shutting its doors on January 12 and a branch in Cineworld in Sixfields Leisure in Northampton shutting permanently on January 19.

The Body Shop: After going into administration in February last year seeing the closure of 82 stores. This month, on January 15, it also closed its Orchard Square location in Sheffield and Norwich's Castle Street branch.

Monki: Owned by retail giant H&M, Monki announced branch closures with the store in Newcastle Upon Tyne's Intu shopping mall shutting on January 2 and Manchester's Arndale Centre on January 17.

Cineworld: Last year the cinema chain announced it would be closing five stores to avoid falling into administration and in December, they confirmed an additional six sites would also shut for good as part of its restructuring plans. This month, five of those closures came into force on January 19 in Middlesbrough, Northampton, Castleford, Leigh, and Poole.

WHSmith: It’s been no secret that this much-loved stationer has been struggling of late and on January 18 Bournemouth's Old Christchurch Road location and the store in Luton Point shopping centre closed their doors. A store in March, Cambridgeshire, is also scheduled for closure on January 25.

New Look: Having already closed a number of stores, another New Look is set to go with the Wickford store in Essex closing on January 24. It is understood the departure is at the landlord’s request.