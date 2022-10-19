The UK government has repeatedly said the cost of living crisis is a ‘global issue’ - so how do inflation rates compare in other countries?

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) - the UK and wider world’s official inflation yardstick - has been pushed up by rocketing food prices and energy bills, and is expected to continue to climb before peaking at some point before the end of the year.

During Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister, he repeatedly argued the situation was part of a global inflationary challenge. Liz Truss and her government have picked up this argument for their own ends, especially in light of the disastrous mini budget.

So how does the UK’s CPI compare to those in Europe? NationalWorld has analysed the latest data from our closest neighbours to see if the UK’s inflation rate is the hostage to global fortunes the government says it is.

The UK CPI rose 0.1% between December and January, meaning goods and services cost 5.5% more than they did a year ago (image: AFP/Getty Images)

What is the UK’s CPI rate?

The CPI is an internationally comparable method of tracking inflation for a typical basket of everyday goods and services. The prices of everything from food, to clothing, to cars are included, with the basket weighted towards items that are most important to households. For example, milk and bread has a greater bearing on the overall inflation rate than smartwatches.

UK inflation is sitting at near-30 year highs and household budgets aren’t keeping up (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Whilst being an important yardstick against which we can determine whether or not to alter our spending habits, the CPI is also used to set state pensions, benefits and statutory sick pay. September’s CPI is particularly important as it tends to be used as the benchmark for how much these handouts should be worth.

As of September 2022 (the latest month for which we have data), the CPI rate in the UK was 10.1%. This means the overall basket of goods cost 10.1% more than it did in September 2021. To put that into perspective, the CPI inflation rate in September 2021 was 3.1%.

How does the UK compare to Europe?

When NationalWorld first compared the UK’s inflation rate to those in Europe in January 2022, we found it had seen one of the largest proportional year-on-year increases - with only Spain, Belgium and Ireland experiencing bigger leaps. In May, the UK even topped the charts as a result of the huge rise in the Ofgem energy price cap back in April.

In our last analysis of the situation in August, the UK had been caught up by some of its other near-neighbours, while the Netherlands has become the standout worst-affected country in Europe. This trend has continued with the latest data.

While the UK has the third highest inflation rate - behind Belgium (11.27%) and The Netherlands (14.5%) - it is now only marginally above the likes of Germany (10%) Denmark (10%) and the average for the Euro Area, i.e. countries which use the Euro as their currency (9.9%). In terms of the proportions of its inflatory increases, the UK is also less of an outlier than before - although it has still had a bigger increase than most other countries.

Part of the reason for this is energy. The UK’s Ofgem energy price cap has been highly inflationary, while the different approaches of some EU countries and their governments - as well as their different energy infrastructure - has shielded their consumers from the worst of rises to energy bills.

The 54% increase to the Ofgem cap in April 2022 drove the UK CPI up by a massive two percentage points and briefly pushed the UK to the top of the inflation rate charts. The UK is also more reliant on gas than other European countries that still have the capability to burn coal.

However, European countries have been catching up ever since as their wholesale costs have rocketed. The Netherlands in particular, which now has a rate of inflation on a par with the developing economies in Eastern Europe, has seen energy prices rocket 200% compared to where they were in September 2021.

Over the summer, the country was cut off from Russian gas supplies that accounted for 15% to 20% of its energy imports. While it has pushed prices up for The Netherlands, the country also claims to have reduced its gas needs by around a third in the first six months of the year.

Dutch prices are a benchmark for the those across Europe. It means there have been reports of energy-intensive industries shutting down across the continent, which is only likely to exacerbate supply issues and therefore bring about more price rises. The EU Commission has since launched a bid to keep Dutch prices under control.

Energy is also part of the reason why Germany has seen its inflation soar 2.1 percentage points month-on-month to its highest rate since the country’s reunification 32 years ago. Part of this huge leap is also attributable to the end of summer-long German government support packages for fuel prices and train travel in August.

Boris Johnson’s successor Liz Truss faces a major challenge to curb inflation (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Gas and electricity is a major factor in Belgium’s CPI rate too. But an important caveat to note is that all wages there are tied to the CPI - so, when inflation goes up, consumers lose no purchasing power. Here in the UK, wages have fallen well behind the rate of inflation.

While most of the big European nations recorded rises in their inflation rates, some - most notably Spain - saw inflation fall back. Spain shaved 1.6 percentage-points off its inflation rate thanks mostly to tumbling energy costs. The country has introduced an energy price cap in recent months.

It also recorded a drop in transport costs, particularly petrol prices, with Ireland (which saw its inflation fall 0.5 percentage points) reporting similar. While the dip in petrol pump prices may seem good, it could be an indicator that we’re on course for a global recession.

If oil prices are dropping back when they should be high, it means industry is likely to be creating less economic activity, which in turn is likely to mean economic growth will fall. The UK already has weak economic growth, with forecasts predicting it will soon fall into a recession.

The USA is the world’s biggest oil producer, accounting for about a fifth of global production (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Is the UK in a better or worse position than Europe?

The sources of the problems faced by European countries are broadly similar to those impacting the UK. A mix of the Russia-Ukraine war, the recovery from Covid-19 and supply chain bottlenecks are all common themes behind inflation, with price rises being most acute in energy and food.

When it comes to energy, the big question facing Europe as a whole is whether it has enough energy to get through the winter. Any blackouts could create further inflationary pressure as supply would be outstripped by demand. As a net energy importer, the UK would be exposed to similar problems if its gas and electricity runs out - something that could be more likely given Liz Truss has refused to call for the country to reduce its energy usage.

Liz Truss’s energy price guarantee, which has been scaled back from being a two year policy to a six month one, and the support introduced when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor are already likely to have dampened inflation given they came into effect in October. But we won’t know how much of an impact they have had on inflation until November.

France is benefiting from its long-term investment in nuclear energy (image: AFP/Getty Images)

European governments have not gone as far as Truss, but mostly went further than Boris Johnson’s administration in terms of state support for energy. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron has ploughed billions of euros into targeted tax cuts in areas like fuel, while his country also benefits from a long-term nuclear energy strategy - although it has had reliability and strike problems of late. It explains why France has managed to keep its inflation rate much lower than its near-neighbours.

Light could be at the end of the tunnel for both the UK and the continent when it comes to energy, as wholesale prices appear to be dipping in some places and gas imports from non-Russian sources have been scaled up massively.

While the UK will share in Europe’s joy or misery (depending on what happens this winter), it is arguably now in a weaker position on inflation than Europe as a result of government policy. Liz Truss’s government’s now-scrapped tax cutting agenda threatened to increase inflation. While these cuts have now been ditched after domestic and international condemnation, they have contributed to continuing weakness in the pound versus the dollar and the euro.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons yesterday (17 October). Credit: PA

It means food prices are likely to soar even higher in the coming months - the UK is a net importer of food, largely from Europe - while petrol pump prices could also go up as oil is traded in dollars. Given these categories are currently the two biggest contributors to the rising CPI, it means the UK will almost certainly be worse off than its neighbours in these areas, and possibly overall.

The UK also has several other challenges European states do not face or do not face to the same extent, such as labour shortages and Brexit-related trade frictions. These are likely to keep prices inflated at a higher level for longer. While the Bank of England is expected to dampen inflation with further interest rate hikes, the country faces the prospect of a recession which will also bring negative economic impacts.