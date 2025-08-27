HSBC has apologised to customers after they were unable to access the bank’s online services.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The banking giant confirmed earlier today (Wednesday, August 27) that its users were “having trouble” using its mobile banking and online banking services, in an update on its website.

It said the services were back up and running later in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for HSBC said: “Mobile and online banking services are back up and running following an earlier issue.

“We apologise to our customers who were impacted, and we’ll continue to monitor systems closely.”

Thousands of customers had been impacted by the outage, according to the Down Detector website.

In an update to customers shortly before noon, the company said on X: “We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency.

“We will share an update as soon as possible.”

Customers at First Direct, which is also owned by HSBC, have also been impacted by issues on its platforms, according to reports.