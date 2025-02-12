Is Sheffield Parkway open? Police issue statement about Derek Dooley Way closure as stand-off continues
Officers were called to Broad Street in Sheffield after concerns were raised about the man. who is in the Gateway flats in the city centre. Parkway and Derek Dooley Way were closed, causing gridlock across the city.
Now police have said that the Parkway has re-opened in both directions and public transport is back up and running.
Police are still there and still negotiating with the man, but have reduced the size of the cordon, although anyone who has been evacuated from their home has not yet been allowed back in.
A statement said: “Officers continue to work with residents to ensure that any pets within the building are cared for and reunited where possible. We continue to thank you for your on-going support and co-operation during this challenging time.”
Further information regarding the resuming of trams and buses can be found here- https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/