A drought has been officially declared in part of Wales after an extended period of dry weather and low rainfall caused water levels to plummet.

Natural Resources Wales said the threshold to trigger drought status in south-west Wales was met on Friday.

The decision was taken by NRW and the Welsh Government’s Drought Liaison Group after discussing the impact the prolonged heatwave had wreaked on the environment, particularly rivers and reservoirs.

Here is all you need to know:

Where has a drought been declared in Wales?

The areas affected include North Ceredigion, Teifi, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthen, Swansea, Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.

Natalie Hall, from NRW, said: “Prolonged dry weather can lead to drought when rainfall remains low.

“This can impact some of our most precious habitats and species as well as systems we often take for granted, such as our water supplies.

“We have decided to declare a state of drought in south-west Wales after it was clear the lack of rain and recent heat have put a huge strain on our rivers, reservoirs and groundwater levels.

“While certain parts of Wales may be experiencing rain, it can still take a long time to recover from drought, making water a precious resource.”

Has a hosepipe ban been declared?

A hosepipe ban has also been brought into effect in Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire due to the strain on public water supplies.

Welsh Water (Dŵr Cymru) put the ban in place from 8am on Friday (19 August).

The company explained: “This will mean that if you have your water supplied by us in this area then you will not be able to use a hosepipe to carry out activities in and around your property such as watering plants or filling paddling pools or hot tubs.“The Temporary Use Ban will remain in place until we have had enough rain to replenish our water resources.“We have already undertaken a lot of work in the area to help conserve water.”

What are the restrictions?

Under the restrictions, the use of a hosepipe, including using sprinklers, dripper hoses, automatic irrigation systems and similar devices, are not allowed for the following activities:

Water a garden using a hosepipe

Water plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

Draw water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Fill or maintain a domestic pond using a hosepipe

Fill or maintain an ornamental fountain

Fill or maintain a domestic swimming pool, paddling pool or hot tub

Clean a private vehicle using a hosepipe

Clean walls, or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Clean paths, patios or other artificial outdoor surfaces, such as decking using a hosepipe

Clean a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

How bad is the drought in Wales?

The whole region had just 65.5% of its average rainfall in July and all river levels are lower than expected for this time of the year, with the Ewenny, Teifi and Taf being “exceptionally low”, NRW said.

Water levels are so low that in recent days the remnants of Llanwddyn village in Powys, which was flooded in the 19th century to create Lake Vyrnwy reservoir and supply water to Liverpool, has re-emerged.

The rest of the country is also being affected by the dry weather, with Wales experiencing its driest five-month period in 40 years between March and July.

Last year Wales used the equivalent of 356 Olympic pools of water every day and in recent weeks the country’s daily demand has increased by 25%.