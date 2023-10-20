Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak will travel to Egypt today (20 October) as part of a trip to the Middle East in an intensive diplomatic effort to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from escalating into a wider regional conflict.

Downing Street said he would hold further meetings with counterparts from the region in Egypt after already having talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number 10 spokesman said: “In all these conversations the Prime Minister has stressed the imperative of avoiding regional escalation and preventing the further unnecessary loss of civilian life."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sunak “encouraged the crown prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term”, No 10 said.

However, on the first leg of his trip on Thursday (19 October), Sunak has also vowed that he will stand by Israel in its "darkest hour" during a visit to the nation. To Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he said: "You describe this as Israel’s darkest hour. Well it’s for me to say I’m proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people, and we also want you to win.”

Sunak said: “We agreed on co-ordinated action to prevent further escalation in the region, provide vital humanitarian aid in Gaza and support stability, both now and in the long-term.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downing Street said the pair agreed that the “loss of innocent lives in Israel and Gaza over the last two weeks has been horrific” and “underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region”.

The dangers of Israel's war with Hamas spilling over to the Middle East were illustrated as the United States said one of its warships had intercepted cruise missiles and drones launched from Yemen “potentially towards targets in Israel”, the Pentagon said as US president Joe Biden urgers Americans to stand by Israel.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have expressed support for the Palestinians. Tensions increase in Lebanon, where the Hezbollah group, backed by Iran, is said to have fired missiles into Israel, drawing retaliation from Tel Aviv.

No 10 is yet to confirm whether Sunak will visit another Middle East capital before wrapping up his two-day trip on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was also in the region, visiting Egypt, Qatar and Turkey with a mission to “secure the release of British hostages, stop the violence spreading to the region (and) ensure emergency aid can get into Gaza”.

The latest figures from No 10 confirmed that at least nine British nationals were killed in the Hamas retaliation on 7 October.

Following international pressure, Israel has agreed to let aid flow into Gaza from Egypt which marks a potential break in a punishing and highly controversial revolt on the territory after Israel blocked access to water, food, electricity and other essential supplies for Palestine civilians in the 25-mile strip, while also carrying out strikes.