Yahel, 13, was killed alongside her mother, Lianne, after a Hamas attack on the Israeli town of Kibbutz Be’eri

A British teenager who was reported missing after a Hamas attack on an Israeli communal settlement had been murdered, her family has told the BBC.

Yahel, 13, was killed alongside her British-born mother, Lianne, after the militant group attack the town of Kibbutz Be’eri. Her older sister, 16-year-old Noiya, and her Israeli-born father, Eli, are still reported to be missing. Their surname name has not been released by family members.

Lianne, 44, is said to have first travelled to Israel at the age of 19 to volunteer at a communal settlement, known as a kibbutz. She permanently relocated to the country shortly after.

Ina statement to BBC News, the British-based side of the family said: "Beautiful Yahel. A bundle of unbridled energy and joy, with a cheekiness that you could not help but smile at and a brain which was sharp as a tack. Full of adventure and mischief, we will forever miss her, but are grateful for the light she brought into our lives in the too short time she was with us."

It comes as Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said the Government is “extremely concerned” about British hostages being held by Hamas. He said: “We pray that they are alive."