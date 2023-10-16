At least six Britons were killed when Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, which Rishi Sunak described as a "pogrom".

At least six British citizens were killed in Hamas’ “pogrom” attack on Israel and a further 10 are missing, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister told the Commons that more than 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded and almost 200 taken hostage by Hamas' attack on Israel. “The elderly, men, women, children, babes in arms, murdered, mutilated, burned alive,” Sunak said.

"We should call it by its name: it was a pogrom." The term pogrom originated from violent attacks on Jews in the Russian Empire, during the 19th and 20th century.

"The families of some of the missing are in the public gallery today," Sunak continued. "We call for the immediate release of all hostages and I say to them: we stand with you. We stand with Israel.

“The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom. The terrible nature of these attacks means it is proving difficult to identify many of the deceased but with a heavy heart I can inform the House that at least six British citizens were killed. A further 10 are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead.”

Damage in Sderot, Israel, after Hamas' attack. Credit: Getty

Addressing the British Jewish community, Sunak said: "We stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people.

“I understand why it has shaken you to your core, and I am sickened that anti-Semitic incidents have increased since the attack. We are doing everything we can to protect you.”

Number 10 previously announced that £3 million in extra funding will be given to provide the Jewish community with additional protection, with strengthened security at schools and synagogues. Some north London Jewish schools were said to have told parents to keep their children at home on Friday.

Rishi Sunak addresses the Commons on the Israel-Hamas war. Credit: PA/House of Commons

Sunak also reiterated support for the British Muslim community: "We must listen to these concerns with the same attentiveness. Hamas is using innocent Palestinian people as human shields.” He added: “We mourn the loss of every innocent life, civilians of every faith, every nationality who have been killed.

Amid criticism of Israel's order for more than a million people to evacuate northern Gaza, Sunak said: "This must be done in line with international humanitarian law. But also recognising that they face a vicious enemy that embeds itself behind civilians. As a friend we will continue to call on Israel to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians."

The Prime Minister also said that 500 British citizens have been evacuated on eight flights run by the UK government. He explained: "We are working with neighbouring countries on land evacuations for our citizens in Gaza and the West Bank."

Sunak also explained the UK's military presence in the Mediterranean: "We are not engaging in fighting or an offensive in Gaza, but we’re increasing our presence to prevent broader regional instability at this dangerous moment."

While Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the House of Commons should speak as "one voice" over the war. He said: “As in any time of grave crisis, it is crucial that this House speaks with one voice in condemnation of terror, in support for Israel in its time of agony and for the dignity of all human life.”

Starmer said Hamas “do not wish to see peace in the Middle East”, adding: “But Hamas are not the Palestinian people and the Palestinian people are not Hamas. So Labour stands with Israel, Britain stands with Israel. The attack is ongoing, terrorists are at large, hostages are still being held, some of them British citizens. Israel has the right to bring her people home, to defend herself, to keep its people safe."

Palestinians gather at the site of a collapsed building following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the southern part of Gaza Strip. Credit: Getty

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran told the Commons that members of her extended family in Gaza had their home bombed but are “too old” to flee the area. The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon said: “My immediate family is from the West Bank, but we have extended family in Gaza City.

“Their house was bombed by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces). They went to seek sanctuary in a church because we’re Christian Palestinians, and I’m afraid they are still there because they are too old to go, and they say to me that they have nowhere to go. Because of this, not despite it, I attended a vigil in Oxford organised by the Jewish community, because it is between our communities that we now share profound emotions – loss and grief.”