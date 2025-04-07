Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club says it is devastated after one of its young players died after getting into difficulty in a park lake.

Izaiah Smith, 15, was pulled from the lake in Beckenham Place Park, Lewisham, south-east London at 10.42pm on Friday, more than seven hours after police began searching for him.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Izaiah’s team, Dorking Wanderers FC, paid tribute to him, describing him as “hugely popular” and “talented”.

“We are absolutely devastated to learn of the passing of one of our young footballers – Izaiah Smith. It is of course impossible to find the words to explain what a tragedy this is,” the post said.

“Izaiah was a hugely popular and talented young man and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. The club will provide support for all involved in whatever way we possibly can. In the meantime all of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates at this incredibly difficult time.”

Beckenham Place Park, south-east London | Google

Scotland Yard said police were called shortly after 3pm on Friday after reports that Izaiah had “got into difficulty in the water”.

Specialist diving teams, ambulance crews and firefighters helped in the search, the force said.

A Met spokesperson previously said Izaiah was recovered from the water and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious,” the spokesperson added.