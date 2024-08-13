Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 15-year-old boy who was left brain-damaged after a tragic accident is now showing signs of improvement despite doctors initially fearing the worst.

Jack Dolan, who was knocked unconscious after attempting a flip into the water at Margate's Stone Pier on June 23, has defied expectations by making slight but encouraging progress, even after being taken off life support.

Jack's MRI scans initially showed no brain activity, leading doctors to switch off his life support on July 3. His family had been told to prepare for the worst, with Jack being moved into palliative care. However, his stepfather, Dave Dolan, 35, remains hopeful as Jack continues to show small signs of recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Sky News, he said: "Every day there is progression, only the smallest things. It's a long, long road, we are well prepared for that." Despite the uncertain future, Mr Dolan dreams of one day walking Jack to the pub on his 18th birthday, just over two years away.

Since being taken off life support, Jack has remained in a minimally conscious state. He cannot swallow or speak, but he is continuing physiotherapy as his family works to secure special oxygen treatment to aid his recovery.

Jack Dolan, 15, has been left in a vegetative state and dystonia after he flipped off a pier and landed “head first on the water”. | Just Giving

Jack's most recent brain scans have shown significant improvement, giving his family renewed hope. Funds that were initially raised to cover final treatments and funeral costs are now being directed toward Jack's ongoing recovery.

Mr Dolan said: "We are soldiering on...We've been dealt a hand that we've got to make the best of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack has even managed to say one word - "help" - when he looked at his mother, Lisa, in the eye and grabbed her hand. Mr Dolan believes this was out of "desperation," but it still marks a remarkable moment in Jack's slow progress.

On Tuesday, Jack watched his favourite film in the hospital, where he is expected to stay until September 3. Mr Dolan cherished the small steps forward since the day of the accident, describing it as a "surreal" moment when he first heard Jack was underwater.

He recalled: "I genuinely didn't believe it even when they said he's underwater, I thought 'oh he's messing about. Even when he was being airlifted, I thought he'll be OK and I'll give him a b*****king for messing about."

Now, his focus is on seeing Jack smile again. He said: "I've accepted he will be different, but as long as he can smile at me I don't care. As long as I can make him happy, that's all that matters."

Jack's two younger sisters, nine-year-old Grace and ten-year-old Faith, eagerly look forward to reading to him and cuddling him, he added.