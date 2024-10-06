Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken parents of eight-year-old Jay Cartmell, who was shot and killed on a farm in Cumbria, have paid tribute to their “loving” and “kind” son.

The fatal incident took place on a farm in the village of Warsop on Saturday, September 28. The young boy, Frizington, in west Cumbria, died in hospital after being shot at and suffering injuries to his face and head.

His mother and father Leigha and James Cartmell have now spoken out about their heartbreak. They said in a statement shared via Cumbria Police: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our perfect little boy - Jay Cartmell, 8 years. He was loving, kind and full of mischief, the best boy that anyone could wish for and the third corner of our beautiful family ‘triangle’.

“Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better and was starting to follow in the footsteps of his Dad with his obsession for Speedway at Workington, where he first attended aged 1 years. He always went to the Pit to fist bump his heroes, local racers Harry and Sam McGurk. Jay was a talented rider himself and was showing real promise for the sport.

Jay Cartmell, 8, was a talented footballer who has dream of one day meeting Lionel Messi. | Cumbria Police

Young Jay was described as a keen footballer, playing as a defender at Whitehaven Miners Football Club. His parents added: “His favourite player was Erling Haaland and he had a dream to move to Brazil and to meet Lionel Messi.

“Jay enjoyed fishing and rabbiting with his Dad and helped care for the family pets:- 4 lurchers, 5 ferrets and his own bearded dragon (Spike) which he received following a school achievement. He loved school and had a talent for maths.”

They described Jay as “extremely loved, not only by us, but by all who met him”, adding: “He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face. We will miss him every day, but his love surrounds us and his memory will never fade.

The parents of eight-year-old Jay Cartmell, who was shot and killed on a farm in Warcop, have paid tribute to their "loving" and "king" son. | Cumbria Police

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who have looked after Jay:- The Air Ambulance Service; PICU, Ward 12 RVI and the Snowdrop Suite at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. Also special thanks to the Workington Speedway Supporters Club for their amazing donations; JD Autos and Fellview Surgery for their ongoing support; the Workington Comets, especially Andrew Bain, for a special gift which we will treasure forever and to Whitehaven Miners for all that they have done and continue to do in Jay’s honour.”

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence following the incident. He has since been released on bail.