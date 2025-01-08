Jay Slater memorial cushions made from his favourite clothes face online backlash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business in Oswaldtwistle, known for creating bespoke keepsakes, has found itself at the centre of an online controversy after crafting cushions from the favourite clothes of Jay Slater.

Slater, a 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared on June 17 after attending the NRG music festival in Playa de las Americas in Tenerife. His body was discovered on July 15, following a month-long search, with a post-mortem confirming he died from traumatic head injuries, consistent with a fall.

A fundraiser was set up by Jay’s best friend Lucy Mae and initially raised £54,000 but the funds continued to pour even after the body was recovered, ultimately raising £72,000. Slater’s mum, Debbie Duncan explained that the funds were crucial in financing the search efforts, and allowing the family to stay in Tenerife and bring Jay’s body back to the UK.

The money also helped the family give Jay the "send off he truly deserved" during his funeral at Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire on August 10. However, the family also faced significant online harassment, including cruel conspiracy theories, fake videos, and false claims about the fundraiser. Some online trolls even accused the family of misusing the funds, despite the family not having direct control over the page.

Handmade With Love Oswaldtwistle shared photos of the cushions on Facebook, writing: “All of my work touches my heart, but I must admit this one really touched me. I was honoured to be asked by Jay's Mum to make these cushions, using his favourite clothes.

“I hope they bring comfort to each person receiving them. Each one had a personalised memory patch added. Thank you so much Debbie for entrusting me to make these for you. Sending so much love."

The post, intended to showcase a heartfelt gesture for Jay’s family, quickly became the subject of backlash when a tweet went viral. The tweet, posted by user @bIurt99, sarcastically read: "What’s wrong babe, you’ve barely used your Jay Slater tracksuit top pillow."

Critics on social media accused the family of attempting to profit from the cushions, assuming they were being sold. One jokingly asked: “What in the Greggs for breakfast on a Saturday morning, B&M wax melt, watermelon vape, French bulldog breeder, live, laugh, love is this may I ask?” Another said: “No one is buying these surely not ffs.”

But one user clarified in response: “They aren't for sale they are for his family.” Another said: “They aren't listed as for sale, and it was his mum's request to have them done as people had asked about them. They were just customised remembrance gifts.” One chimed in: “This is a really sweet way to remember someone. I don't understand why people feel the need to be mean about it.”