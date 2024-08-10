Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Slater’s loved ones and friends have gathered in Lancashire today for his funeral nearly two months after the teen was reported missing in Tenerife.

The 19-year-old from from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire was found dead in Tenerife last month following a mass search that lasted weeks after he was reported missing on June 17.

The teenager had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, with his last known location the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the island, which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation. Slater had travelled to an Airbnb in the village of Masca, but the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case. The Spanish Civil Guard said the teenager could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where his body was discovered.

When is Jay Slater’s funeral?

Slater’s funeral was held on Saturday August 10, at Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Accrington, Lancashire. The service was attended by family and friends, with hundreds turning out to pay their respects to the teenager.

Described by the family as a "celebration of life", neighbours tied blue ribbons to railings in his home town of Oswaldtwistle, with attendees wearing blue instead of black to the service.

Blue ribbons tied to the gates of Accrington Cemetery as a mark of respect to Jay Slater | nw

Members of the public were also advised not to bring bunches of followers, but a single rose. The family said: "If anyone would like to bring a single rose to place with Jay, they are more than welcome – no bouquets."

The teen’s horse-drawn coffin arrived at Accrington Cemetery Chapel at 10.19am, accompanied by family and friends, with the funeral service beginning just after 11am. Touching tributes from friends were read out, with the celebrant telling those attending the funeral that his memory will, “continue to live on in all of you.”

In a tribute shared by his family ahead of the funeral they remembered his passions in life. They stated: “A loving son of Debbie and Warren, a cherished brother of Zak and brother-in-law of Jessica, a treasured grandson of Dawn, June and the late Dougie, a much-loved nephew of Glen and Katie, a dear cousin of Maddie and Tillie and a loyal friend to many. Jay will be very sadly missed by all those who knew him.”

The family continued: “After Jay left Rhyddings High School he went on to become an apprentice bricklayer with the PH Build group, a job he greatly enjoyed.

“At the young age of five Jay started playing football for Huncoat United FC until the age of 17 and also did a few seasons with the Sunday team at St Joesph’s too. He also loved spending time chilling out with his friends.”

They added: “Jay’s love of music and dance started at a very young age. He loved attending music festivals and events across the country and also loved to socialise and meet new people.”