The fundraising page for teenager, Jay Slater, whose body was found after a lengthy search in Tenerife, has reached £70,000.

The Jay Slater fundraising page has reached more than £70,000 after the teenager’s mother made a fresh appeal for donations to cover funeral costs. It came after the missing teen’s body was found in the hills of Tenerife after a weeks-long search for the missing 19-year-old.

The fundraising page was set up after Jay went missing and stood at £59,000 when his mother - Debbie Duncan - called for people to "continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can", saying "We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves".

The "Get Jay Slater Home" fundraising page has now topped £70,000 after it was set up soon after he disappeared to help contribute to the family's travel and accommodation expenses while they stayed on the island to look for him.

Last week, it was confirmed a body found by rescue workers near the village of Masca belonged to the teenager. Officials said the multiple injuries he had sustained suggested a fall from a cliff in a rocky area.

Jay Slater, 19, disappeared while on holiday in Tenerife. | PA

Jay disappeared after he attended a music festival in the southern resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16. He was given a lift to the Masca area with people he had met on the trip, it has been reported. He spoke to friend Lucy Law the morning after, telling her he was lost, needed water and his phone was on 1% battery.

After the body was confirmed to be Mr Slater's, Ms Duncan said the family's "hearts are broken", and she "can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy". Tributes have been left near the ravine where his body was found, which was the focus of a weeks-long search by rescue teams.