The body found by rescue workers in Tenerife has been confirmed as that of British teenager Jay Slater and details of injuries suffered have also been revealed.

The news was delivered by a court spokesperson following a post-mortem. The injuries suffered were said to be consistent with a fall from a cliff, the spokesperson added.

A body was found in the Masca area of Tenerife at around 10am on Monday (15 July) in the search for the teenager, four weeks after he went missing. Spanish authorities said the "evidence strongly suggests" the remains belong to the 19-year-old man, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Civil Guard said: “After 29 constant days of searching, the lifeless body of the young man has been found in the Masca area. The discovery has been possible thanks to the tireless and discreet search carried out by the Civil Guard over these 29 days."

The apprentice bricklayer disappeared on June 17 after he decided to walk back to his accommodation alone. He had travelled to the holiday island on June 13 to party at the NRG music festival with two friends. His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – approximately an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

LBT Global, a missing persons organisation which has been working with the Slater family, said the teenager’s body was with his possession and clothes and is understood the body was also found close to the site of the last location of the his mobile phone.

The discovery of his body came after extensive searches, including efforts in areas like the 2,000-foot-deep ravine in the Teno Nature Reserve. Despite the local Guardia Civil discontinuing their search on June 30, private initiatives and international support ensured that efforts to locate him continued.