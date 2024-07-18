Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mother of Jay Slater, the British teenager who was found dead after going missing in Tenerife, has asked supporters to ‘continue donating’ to their fundraising appeal to give her son ‘the send-off he deserves’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of the 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer was discovered in the Spanish island 29 days after he was reported missing while on holiday with his friends.

Debbie Duncan said the cash previously raised on GoFundMe would be used to support a massive search launched in the wake of his disappearance and also used to fly in loved ones to Tenerife. In an update posted on Thursday (July 18), his grieving mum said “remaining funds along with any future donations will be used to help” with arranging Jay’s repatriation to the UK as well as his funeral costs. The appeal has so far raised over £61,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She wrote: “Hello everyone, thank you for all of your kindness, support and condolences in light of the tragic news that Jay’s body has been found. We are overwhelmed with grief and are so grateful for your support. “The wonderful team from The Netherlands, Signi Zoekhondon, have remained in Spain all week and have continued to support us since Jay was found. They are due to fly home in the coming days and we are so appreciative of their dedication and support.

Submitted

“We would like to thank LBT Global for their support during this impossible time. We are working with agencies to arrange Jay's repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home. We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can.”

The 19-year-old went missing on the Spanish island on June 17, prompting a near-month long extensive search which resulted in the discovery of human remains near where Jay was reported missing on Monday (July 15).

Following a post-mortem, a court spokesperson said fingerprints examined had confirmed the body was that of the teenager and the multiple injuries suffered were consistent with a fall from a cliff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had travelled to the holiday island on June 13 to party at the NRG music festival with two friends. His last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – approximately an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

LBT Global said the teenager’s body was with his possession and clothes and is understood the body was also found close to the site of the last location of the his mobile phone.