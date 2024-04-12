Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former TV presenter Jeremy Paxman has spoke about his struggle with being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, saying that it “makes you wish you hadn't been born”.

The ex-University Challenge and Newsnight host marked World Parkinson’s Day (April 11) by handing in the Pesky Charter and a petition to Downing Street. The Pesky Charter provides five recommendations including swift access to specialists, the introduction of a Parkinson’s UK pamphlet for enhanced awareness, improved care, increased funding for Parkinson’s and the implementation of a ‘passport’ which gives access to benefits.

Speaking at the hand-in outside of Number 10, he spoke about his experience living with the disease. He said: “(Parkinson’s) may not kill you but it will make you wish you hadn’t been born. There’s nothing in it for the drug companies, it’s just more money for them.”

Paxman added that he was frustrated by the treatment of Parkinson’s suffers by the public, saying that often wanted to say “get the f*** out of the way”. He added that support from the government has also not been forthcoming, saying: “The fact that they (the Government) have ignored all their responsibilities to date indicates to me that they’re not going to get any better. And I suspect that the form of words devised by the Ministry of Health will confirm that. I don’t think we’re going to get anywhere. You feel like you’re banging your head against a brick wall.”

Former University Challenge and Newsnight presenter Jeremy Paxman has spoken about his Parkinson's disease diagnosis, saying that it "makes you wish you hadn't been born". (Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Media Assignments)

In 2021, Paxman announced that he would be stepping down from his long-running role on the BBC2 quiz show University Challenge after being diagnosed with the condition. The Movers and Shakers podcast was launched in February 2023, and features Paxman alongside former BBC journalist Rory Cellan-Jones, the broadcaster’s ex-Europe and North America editor Mark Mardell, correspondent Gillian Lacey-Solymar, the late Princess Diana’s divorce barrister Sir Nick Mostyn, and Vicar of Dibley co-writer Paul Mayhew-Archer. Mardell said that the team were surprised by the success of the podcast. He said: “None of us began our podcast Movers and Shakers with the slightest intention of becoming campaigners, let alone taking a charter to Downing Street. But the more we heard from our listeners throughout the series about the way they had been treated, ignored and misunderstood, the more shocked and outraged we became.

“Now we are determined to use what profile we have to demand some simple measures that would make a huge difference. Our trip to Number 10 is not the end, merely the first steps on a long road. We may stagger, we may be slow, but we will move and shake the system until it makes life better for our fellow Parkies.”

Caroline Rassell, chief executive of the charity Parkinson’s UK, said: “The Movers and Shakers are an incredible group of people with Parkinson’s who are using their combined voices to create a powerful platform for change. We support the principles of the Parky Charter, which echo the issues that the Parkinson’s UK community raises with us.”