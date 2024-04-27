Protesters have already been making their feelings known after an incident involving Jewish man Gideon Falter in London.

Jewish campaigners have cancelled their plans to march through London today amid concerns about clashing with pro-Palestine protesters.

Thousands of people had been expected to stage a protest in the capital as part of the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) event, which would have coincided with a pro-Palestine march. Campaigners had approached the Metropolitan Police, but it was deemed that the risk of disorder was not great enough to enforce a ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CAA has since cancelled its march, adding that it had received “numerous threats” from opponents.

A statement said: “The risk to the safety of those who wished to walk openly as Jews in London - as part of this initiative has therefore become too great. We are no less angry about these marches than our Jewish community and its allies. We want to walk."

The protest was planned after a man was threatened with arrest near pro-Palestine march. Gideon Falter, the charity’s chief executive, was wearing a kippah skull cap when he was stopped from crossing the road near the demonstration in the Aldwych area of London on April 13.