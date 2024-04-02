Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British aid worker has been killed in Gaza amid an Israel airstrike, a charity has said.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) said that seven aid workers were killed while travelling in a deconflicted zone in the region. Among those included a British citizen, as well as other from Australia, Poland, duel citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine. The WCK said that it had coordinated its moves with the Israeli defence Force (IDF), with the group of aid workers traveling in two armoured cars brandishing the WCK logo and another soft-skin vehicle.

In a statement, the charity's chief executive Erin Gore said: “This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable.

“I am heartbroken and appalled that we—World Central Kitchen and the world—lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF. The love they had for feeding people, the determination they embodied to show that humanity rises above all, and the impact they made in countless lives will forever be remembered and cherished.”

The IDF said that it is “carrying out an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident”. The charity has paused operations in the region following the incident. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that his government has requested an explanation from the Israeli government on how the airstrike came to kill the seven aid workers. He added that his country expects "full accountability for the deaths of aid workers".