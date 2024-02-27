Watch more of our videos on Shots!

US President Joe Biden has announced that Israel would be willing to halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants. Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar are working on a framework deal under which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in fighting.

During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages. If a deal is reached in the coming days, this timeline would include the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts around 10 March.

Mr Biden’s comments in an interview recorded on Monday (26 February) for NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers show were the most detailed yet about a possible halt in fighting during the holy month, a time of heightened religious observance and dawn-to-dusk fasting. Hew said: “Ramadan’s coming up and there has been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out."

Joe Biden has announced that Israel would halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during Ramadan if a hostage deal is reached. (Photo: Getty Images)

There was no immediate Israeli reaction to Mr Biden’s comments which were released today (Tuesday 27 February). The start of Ramadan is seen as an unofficial deadline for a ceasefire deal.