A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said the UK is not at war with the Houthis in Yemen, stating the attacks were in "self defence".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK and US forces have carried out overnight air strikes on military sites used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain has taken “limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence” after a spate of attacks by the Iranian-backed group on container ships. Many shipping companies have been forced to reroute cargo around South Africa, costing an estimated £1 million extra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Islamist group claims it began striking a narrow strip of sea between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key international trade route, in a bid to end Israel’s air and ground offensive against Hamas.

The Ministry of Defence said four Royal Air Force jets struck two Houthi facilities involved in their targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday. One was a site at Bani and the other the Abbs airfield, used to launch drones and cruise missiles. Houthi officials said that five people were killed in the attack, with another six injured. It was not confirmed whether the casualties were either civilians or rebels.

No10 said it viewed the airstrikes as a success, and believed they would act as a deterrent against future Houthi attacks. The US Air Force said it struck more than 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen. The UK and US had non-operational support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

The impact the Houthi attacks have had on worldwide trading routes. Credit: Kim Mogg

Is the UK at war with Yemen?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The definition of war, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, is “when one or more states have recourse to armed force against another state, regardless of the reasons or the intensity of this confrontation. No formal declaration of war or recognition of the situation is required.”

Although the Houthis aren’t the official Yemeni government, they do control large portions of the country - and thus this conflict could be described as war. The Houthis have claimed their attacks have been on Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea in response to the country’s bombardment of Gaza since Hamas’ assault on Israel on 7 October.

Houthi fighters brandish their weapons. The UK has launched airstrikes on Houthi military sites. Credit: Getty

Both Sunak and Armed Forces Minister James Heappey have described the strikes as “self defence”. Sunak said last night: “Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week.

“This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said the UK is not at war with the Houthis, reiterating the attacks were in "self defence". She added: "This was limited and targeted strikes in response to aggression. We acted in self defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

This morning (12 January), Heappey said there are no more strikes or military action planned for the moment. He told BBC Breakfast: “There are none immediately planned and that’s an important point. Last night was a limited, proportionate, necessary response in self-defence of our warships in the region who themselves are there to defend commercial shipping and protect the freedom of navigation through the Bab el Mandeb Strait and the Southern Red Sea that is so vital to global trade.

An RAF Typhoon aircraft after a strike mission on Yemen's Houthi rebels. Credit: MoD Crown Copyright via Getty Images

He told the programme: “The government’s legal position is sound, it’s based on self-defence. And our reason for being in the region is similarly sound in so much as we need to ensure freedom of navigation through this vital global seaway.”

Should Parliament have voted on this action?

The deployment of British armed forces is a “prerogative power”, so it is entirely down to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, with advice from senior military figures. In this case, Sunak did not put the air strikes to a vote in Parliament, however he did brief Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey.

A picture taken during an organised tour by Yemen's Huthi rebels on November 22, 2023 shows the Galaxy Leader cargo ship (R), seized by Huthi fighters two days earlier, docked at a port on the Red Sea in Yemen's province of Hodeida. Credit: Getty/AFP

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commons Library explains: “In constitutional terms Parliament has no legally established role and the Government is under no legal obligation with respect to its conduct, including keeping Parliament informed.

“In practice however, successive Governments have consulted and informed the House of Commons about the decision to use force and the progress of military campaigns, although there has been little consistency in how that has been achieved.

“Nor is the Government under any constitutional obligation to abide by the result of any Parliamentary vote on military action, although in reality it would be politically difficult to engage in military action without Parliamentary support.”

BP has decided to pause shipment travelling through the Red Sea due to an increase in attacks on vessels by Houthi rebels who believe they are bound for Israel . (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Since 2003 and the Parliamentary vote on the Iraq War, governments have adopted an unofficial convention of putting military action to the Commons unless it’s in the case of an emergency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Commons Library says: “The defeat of the government in a vote on military action in Syria in August 2013 was widely viewed as an assertion of Parliamentary sovereignty on such matters. Yet many have argued that the convention lacks clarity and remains open to interpretation and exploitation.”

Today, Starmer expressed support for the Houthi airstrikes but called for Sunak to make a statement to Parliament “at the first opportunity”. With the Commons having finished business for the week and the Prime Minister having no plans to recall Parliament, the Labour leader accepted any statement to MPs was not likely to come before Monday.

“I do want the Prime Minister obviously to make a statement to Parliament as soon as possible because the scope, nature and extent of the operation needs to be explained,” Starmer said. He said he also wanted a summary of the Government’s legal position to be published.

The Liberal Democrats demanded a vote on the matter, and the SNP said any military action should be scrutinised in the Commons. Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said MPs should not be “silenced” on the issue. “Parliament should not be bypassed. Rishi Sunak must announce a retrospective vote in the House of Commons on these strikes, and recall Parliament this weekend,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement