A man who downed pints of lager and shots before killing a six-year-old boy and two women in a 90mph smash has been jailed for 18 years.

Joe-Lewis Tyler, 34, was uninsured and intoxicated at the time he got behind the wheel of a borrowed BMW on the afternoon of February 22. A judge at Worcester Crown Court described Tyler as “dangerous and selfish” during a hearing on Monday (August 5), according to our sister site Express & Star.

Tyler smashed in Courtney Hemming’s Ford Mondeo taxi in broad daylight on the A44 Spetchley Road in Worcester. The 26-year-old tax driver had just picked up six-year-old Leo Painter and 39-year-old Claire Adkins, who was related to Ms Hemming, when she pulled out from Leo’s school onto a 50mph road.

The court heard that Tyler has spent the day drinking before hitting speeds of up to 90mph. He was also said to have been involved in a handful of near-miss incidents moments before he smashed into the Ford Mondeo taxi.

Judge James Burbidge KC said that there would have been no way for Ms Hemming to react quick enough or anticipate Tyler travelling at speeds of 90mph as it had been raining and some roads were partially flooded.

Leo Painter died when the Ford Mondeo he was in was hit by a grey BMW 3 series in the A44 crash. | SWNS

The judge added that Tyler displayed a “cavalier” attitude to road safety, having “taken no heed” of the poor road conditions, saying: “Both the BMW and Mondeo were in good condition and so the only cause of the collision was your atrocious driving – in other words, how you chose to drive. You caused catastrophic injuries to Courtney, Claire and Leo and from those injuries they could not be saved.

He added: “Courtney was looking forward to being married, her son has been left without a mother at the age of nine. Claire’s three lads, now without a mother. Leo had barely started his life, aged six.

“Your actions have had a devastating effect on the victims and the various family members who have suffered as a result of your dangerous and selfish actions. They will remain bereft.”

Joe-Lewis Tyler has been jailed for 18 years after he got behind the wheel drunk and killed two women and a six-year-old boy in a 90mph crash. | West Mercia Police

The families of the victims previously spoke of their heartbreak over the fatal crash. Leo’s mum Gemma previously said: “He always had a smile on his face and was a bundle of fun. I’m heartbroken that I won’t see him again.”

In a new statement talking about her son’s death five months on, Gemma added: “I'm glad this is over after a long five months he's got justice, but it will never be enough it will never bring that beautiful little boy of mine back. I hope he can live with the fact he killed three innocent people.”

Courtney’s mum, Michelle said: “Justice has been served but that doesn't change things for us. We will forever miss our beautiful cousin Claire and my daughter Courtney. Little Leo will always be looked after by those girls as they loved him, if it wasn't for him I don't think either of them would have stayed in their job. I just wish today’s outcome could bring them back.”

West Mercia’s Chief Inspector Andy Wortley said: “Tyler’s selfish and reckless actions on the afternoon of the 22 February have left the family and loved ones of Leo, Courtney and Claire forever heartbroken and a whole community shaken. The length of the sentence he has been given is unprecedented and reflects the devastation he brought to so many people when he got behind the wheel on that day and I’m pleased he will now serve a considerable time in prison.

“Despite pleading guilty Tyler has not shown any remorse or taken any responsibility for his actions. While today’s sentence is welcomed, the pain and suffering the loss of three lives has caused is immeasurable and our thoughts and condolences are with family and loved ones at such a difficult time.”

Alongside his 18-year prison sentence, Tyler was also banned from driving for 17 years and sentenced to two years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and six months for three counts of no insurance. The sentences are to run concurrently.