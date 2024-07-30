Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of death of the wife and two daughters of racing commentator John Hunt has been confirmed after they were killed in a fatal crossbow attack earlier this month.

Carol Hunt, 61, died from stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, while daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, died from crossbow bolt injures following the fatal incident at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire on July 9, a hearing at Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court was told. The court also heard that Hannah was still alive with a crossbow bolt through her chest when police arrived at the scene.

The 28-year-old was able to text an unnamed member of the public for help, asking them to call the police and telling them that the person responsible was still inside the house. She was then able to call 999 and reported that she, her mother and her sister had been shot, as well as giving the call handler the address before the call cut off.

A huge manhunt was launched by police to hunt for suspect Kyle Clifford, after the three women were found by police injured and tied up. The 26-year-old was found just under 24 hours after the fatal attack in the Hilly Fields are of Enfield, north London.

However, police have still been unable to question Clifford after he was arrested on suspicion of killing the three women as he was found with what is believed to be self-inflicted injuries.

The death of Carol, Hannah and Louise has left Hunt and his third daughter, Amy, “devastated”. In a statement read aloud to Sky Sports Racing viewers by Hunt’s colleague Matt Chapman, the racing presenter said: “Notwithstanding the horrid evil that’s swept through our lives, wreaking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read.