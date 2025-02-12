A farm has been ordered to pay more than £80,000 after a young farmhand was killed when a tractor tyre exploded.

Joshua Hardman, 23, suffered fatal head injuries after a tractor tyre exploded and propelled a wheel rim into him on May 7, 2021.

Despite undergoing skull and brain surgeries, Joshua passed away just over a month later, on June 11, 2021 – leaving his five-year-old daughter Bonneigh without a father.

In a statement, his family said: “Joshua was a very loving, caring, kind and gentle person. He had a heart of gold. He was also an amazing dad, and it is heart-breaking that he will never reach his full potential in that role. His five-year-old daughter will miss out on a great deal of love and affection and the role he would have played in her life.”

Joshua Hardman and his daughter Bonneigh | SWNS

A subsequent investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that the farm partnership, William Hesketh and Sons, had failed to properly assess and plan the work.

The investigation found that the risk of explosion was much higher as the tyre, wheel rim, and inner tube were all in a poorly maintained condition. Investigators said a suitable assessment had not been made to determine whether the tyre could be inflated safely.

The young dad of one, from Longridge, Lancashire, had been helping one of the partners at the farm, Bill Hesketh, re-seat and inflate the large tractor tyre.

As Mr Hesketh inflated the inner tube, it suddenly exploded, causing Joshua traumatic head injuries.

William Hesketh and Sons, of Preston, pleaded guilty to breaching health and safety regulations at Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 4. The farm was fined £80,000 and ordered to pay £8,605 in costs.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Anthony Banks said: “This was a tragic incident, and a much-loved young man has lost his life. It could have easily been avoided with the right controls in place.

“HSE would like to make all employers aware that, before they undertake the inflation of large commercial tyres, they need to have correctly assessed the risk and have in place the suitable controls for the task.”