The show at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End was halted after demonstrators rushed to the stage

Protesters from the environmental campaign group Just Stop Oil disrupted a performance of Les Miserables in London's West End last night (4 October).

The demonstration took place at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue at around 9pm. Demonstrators took to the stage during a performance of the song 'Do You Hear The People Sing?'

Just Stop Oil confirmed that four campaigners had locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks. In a video of the incident circulating on social media, audience members could be heard booing the protesters.

The audience was evacuated from the theatre by 9.10pm and the performance was stopped. Just Stop Oil appeared to draw a parallel between their cause and the show's focus on the French Revolution and uprising.

Just Stop Oil protesters rushed the stage of the Sondheim Theatre in London while a performance of Les Miserable was ongoing. (Credit: Just Stop Oil/PA Wire)

Just Stop Oil protesters locked themselves to the Sondheim Theatre stage with flexible bike locks. (Credit: Just Stop Oil/PA Wire)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Just Stop Oil said: “4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, said: “During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show. Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended.

He added that the rest of the performance was cancelled, saying: "Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance. Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”

In a statement, the Met Police confirmed that officers arrested five people in connection with the incident. The force said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1.