Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has announced he will resign after facing mounting pressure to quit over his handling of the John Smyth abuse case.

Smyth was a British barrister and prominent Christian leader, notably associated with the Iwerne Trust, an organisation that conducted evangelical Christian camps for boys from elite public schools during the 1970s and 1980s. He also served as a trustee of the Scripture Union between 1971 and 1979 and chaired the Iwerne Trust from 1974 until the end of 1981.

In 2017, allegations emerged accusing Smyth of subjecting young boys to severe physical abuse under the guise of religious discipline. Reports indicated that he administered brutal beatings to children and young men, actions that were reportedly covered up within the Church of England for years.

Makin Review published last week concluded that barrister Smyth might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013. Smyth died aged 75 on August 11, 2018, at his home in Cape Town, South Africa, while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was “never brought to justice for the abuse”.

Over five decades between the 1970s until his death, Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

Since the publication of the independent review, The Church of England has been facing criticism for its handling of the Smyth case, with reviews indicating that the response amounted to a cover-up, with victims now calling for Mr Welby to step down ‘in solidarity with the victims’.

Mr Welby previously admitted he had considered resigning but decided not to after taking advice from “senior colleagues”.

‘I believed wrongly’

In a statement issued by Lambeth Palace, Mr Welby said: “Having sought the gracious permission of His Majesty The King, I have decided to resign as Archbishop of Canterbury. The Makin Review has exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence about the heinous abuses of John Smyth.

“When I was informed in 2013 and told that police had been notified, I believed wrongly that an appropriate resolution would follow. It is very clear that I must take personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period between 2013 and 2024.

“It is my duty to honour my constitutional and church responsibilities, so exact timings will be decided once a review of necessary obligations has been completed, including those in England and in the Anglican Communion.

“I hope this decision makes clear how seriously the Church of England understands the need for change and our profound commitment to creating a safer church. As I step down I do so in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse.

“The last few days have renewed my long-felt and profound sense of shame at the historic safeguarding failures of the Church of England. For nearly 12 years I have struggled to introduce improvements. It is for others to judge what has been done.

“In the meantime, I will follow through on my commitment to meet victims. I will delegate all my other current responsibilities for safeguarding until the necessary risk assessment process is complete.”

Mr Welby added: “I ask everyone to keep my wife Caroline and my children in their prayers. They have been my most important support throughout my ministry, and I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice.

“Caroline led the spouses’ programme during the Lambeth Conference and has travelled tirelessly in areas of conflict supporting the most vulnerable, the women, and those who care for them locally.

“I believe that stepping aside is in the best interests of the Church of England, which I dearly love and which I have been honoured to serve. I pray that this decision points us back towards the love that Jesus Christ has for every one of us.

“For above all else, my deepest commitment is to the person of Jesus Christ, my saviour and my God; the bearer of the sins and burdens of the world, and the hope of every person.”