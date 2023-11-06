Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson are back on X years after their accounts were permanently banned

Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson are back on X years after their accounts were permanently banned. (Photo: Getty Images)

Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson have had their accounts reinstated on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, years after they were permanently banned. The media personalities have both made their first post on the platform since their bans.

Hopkins, a controversial commentator and former Apprentice contestant, had been permanently banned from the social network in 2020 for breaching its rules on "abuse and harmful contact". Her first post on the platform since 2020 read: "Thank you @elonmusk. And thank you to all the Twitter family who have brought Tommy & I back to @X. Know this. You are not alone. We are many. And we are stronger together. The fight back for your freedom is on."

Hopkins was permanently suspended from the social media site following a slur of tweets she made. At the time The Mirror reported that the controversial former LBC radio host caused a stir by mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. She tweeted: "Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you."

She also caused uproar when she harshly slammed Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to secure free school meals for children into the summer. She wrote on X: "Dear Marcus Rashford, do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it? I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to. Thank you, Katie Hopkins."

Robinson, former leader of the far-right English Defence League, had his account deactivated in 2018. His return post was a clip from the video for David Hasselhoff’s 1989 song Looking For Freedom - with his own face superimposed over the Baywatch star’s.

In later posts he thanked X owner Elon Musk, adding: "I’ve been censored, attacked, slandered & imprisoned for shining a light on uncomfortable truths that our government wish to hide, the public are now aware I was telling the truth. We have lots to do."