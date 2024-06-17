Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football club will pay tribute to a 12-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car while police launch manhunt for BMW driver.

Coventry City FC said it will support the family of football fan Keaton Slater, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run on Radford Road on Friday (June 14).

A Coventry City Football Club spokesperson said: "Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of young supporter Keaton Slater. 12-year-old Keaton was a huge Coventry City supporter, and the thoughts and condolences of everyone at Coventry City Football Club and the entire Sky Blue community are with Keaton’s family and friends at this awful time for them.

"The Sky Blues will liaise with Keaton’s family to support them, and to help them to remember and to pay tribute to Keaton."

Keaton Slater, 12, was killed by a hit-and-run BMW driver in Coventry on Friday, June 14, 2024 Picture released by West Midlands Police | West Midlands Police

Superintendent Paul Joyce said: "We are determined to do everything we can to achieve justice for Keaton and his family. We are asking everyone to think about what this would be like if it happened to your family and do the right thing and tell us what you know.

"Keaton was a young boy enjoying his life. As a football fan, he would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night, but for his life to be cruelly taken away like this is heartbreaking. Keaton's family are being supported by specialist officers and we would ask their privacy be respected at this most tragic time."

Keaton’s family have also released a tribute to the youngster, saying: "We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile. He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible xx."