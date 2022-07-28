Mum-of-three Keita Mullen died at the scene after she was knocked down while crossing the road

The husband of a woman tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident has paid a loving tribute to her, saying “nothing will ever be the same without you.”

Tom Mullen vowed to raise their three young kids - aged ten, five and four months old - in memory of Keita Mullen, who he called “immensely talented” and “the best mummy”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Keita, 30, was hit by a car while crossing a road with another pedestrian in the Bawtry area of Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mum-of-three Keita Mullen was killed in a hit-and-run incident, now her husband Tom has paid a loving tribute to her,

Emergency services were called to the High Street shortly after midnight, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire police said a motorist failed to stop at the scene, but they had later arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They added that the other pedestrian involved in the incident, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

‘Nothing will ever be the same without you’

Following news of Keita’s death, motor sales executive Tom called the young mum “beautiful inside and out” and his “best friend”.

He wrote: “Literally my best friend for more than half my life, nothing will ever be the same without you!

“Beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world!

“I promise you I’ll take care of our babies, raise them exactly how you wanted and make sure they never forget just how special you are.

“We all love and miss you so much Keits.”

Tom Mullen and Keita Mullen.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that Keita had passed away in the tragic collision over the weekend.

They said: “Shortly after midnight, emergency services were called to A638 High Street, in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.

“It is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

“Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Keita was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her family is being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.”