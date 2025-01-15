Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teenage boys and a 44-year-old woman have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on a London bus.

Kelyan Bokassa was stabbed on a bus in Woolwich on a Route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Street near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road at 2.28pm on Tuesday, January 7.

Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. Paramedics treated the teenager at the scene who had received stab wound injuries, but he died shortly after medics arrived.

Metropolitan Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Wednesday (January 15) on suspicion of murder and they both remain in custody. A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, who also remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee who is leading on the investigation said: “While these arrests mark a significant step forward in this investigation, we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Keylan’s murder to come forward and speak to us.

“I would like to thank officers for working around the clock in order to locate our suspects and praise the Woolwich community for their on-going support and patience whilst we have carried out our investigation. I know that this incident deeply affected you all, and I hope that these two arrests reassure you that we are doing everything to tackle violent offenders across London.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 3795/07Jan. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.