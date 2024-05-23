Kent crash: kids injured after bus carrying school pupils collides with tractor near Meopham
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is believed that the bus carrying the children was a school bus. Kent Police have labelled the incident a “serious collision”.
It occurred at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, May 22 on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green in Meopham. Officers attended alongside paramedics, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue service.
Police confirmed that multiple people, including the school-aged children, were injured in the crash. They were transported to hospital where they received treatment.
The force is urging anyone with any information, including phone footage or dashcam footage, to come forward to assist in the investigation. Kent Police said: “The incident is being investigated by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.
“This includes those who may have footage on their phones and motorists with potential evidence on dashcams. Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation should call SCIU on 01622 798538 or email [email protected] quoting reference EX/DGC/051/24. Any video footage can be uploaded via our online portal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.