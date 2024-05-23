Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several children have been hospitalised after a collision between a bus and a tractor in Kent.

It is believed that the bus carrying the children was a school bus. Kent Police have labelled the incident a “serious collision”.

It occurred at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, May 22 on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green in Meopham. Officers attended alongside paramedics, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue service.

Police confirmed that multiple people, including the school-aged children, were injured in the crash. They were transported to hospital where they received treatment.

The force is urging anyone with any information, including phone footage or dashcam footage, to come forward to assist in the investigation. Kent Police said: “The incident is being investigated by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.